Trump Endorses Liz Brown for Indiana Senate Reelection

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) President Donald Trump has issued an endorsement in an Indiana state senate race, backing a northeast Indiana incumbent ahead of the upcoming primary election.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump expressed support for incumbent State Senator Liz Brown, who represents Indiana’s 15th District. He highlighted her legislative work and alignment with his policy priorities, including economic growth, regulatory cuts and support for domestic energy production, according to a campaign news release.

Brown, who previously served on the Fort Wayne City Council before joining the Indiana Senate, said she is honored to receive the endorsement. She added that she plans to continue advancing policies consistent with Trump’s agenda if reelected, according to her campaign.

The endorsement comes as candidates prepare for Indiana’s May 5 primary election, where Brown is seeking another term in the state legislature.

Trump’s backing could play a role in the race as primary voters begin to evaluate candidates across the state.