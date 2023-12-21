Fort Wayne awarded grant to build trail on Illinois Rd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry today announced that the City’s Greenways & Trails Department is the recipient of a $1 million Next Level Trails grant, awarded by the State of Indiana.

The grant will be used to construct the Illinois Road Trail, a 10-foot wide, asphalt, multi-use trail beginning in Rockhill Park, where it will connect to 107 miles of interconnected trails within the 142-mile Fort Wayne Area Trails network.

The trail will provide new connectivity with various shopping centers such as Jefferson Pointe Mall, Apple Glen Shopping Center, Parkwest Shopping Center and Meijer, and will join with Getz Road, where an existing 1-mile long sidewalk connects with more businesses, churches, entertainment, apartment complexes and neighborhoods.

Lindley Elementary School and Portage Middle School are located a half-mile from the Illinois Road corridor. These schools will be connected to the new Illinois Road Trail via the existing Ardmore Avenue Trail and Towpath Trail.

“I continue to be encouraged by the progress we’re making with our trails system. This most recent grant from the State of Indiana will result in a new trail will be a great benefit for residents and visitors,” said Mayor Henry. “Our greenways and trails provide a quality-of-life amenity that’s critical as we work each day to be a community that individuals, families, and businesses can enjoy.”

The Illinois Road Trail is expected to be bid in late spring 2024 with final completion in spring 2025.