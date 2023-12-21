December 21, 2023
Ohio News

Van Wert Schools to close for eclipse

by Derek Decker0

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – The Van Wert school board has approved a day off for the corporation’s schools for a rare solar eclipse in April.

The Van Wert Independent reports that to make up for the missed day, classes will be in session on Presidents’ Day (Feb. 19).

“Based on the timing of our release at three o’clock and having adequate supervision, we think it’s the best thing to flip those days,” Superintendent Mark Bagley told the Van Wert Independent. “It means there are no days off school in February but we also know there’s weather in February and this year it appears as though it could be a late winter.”

