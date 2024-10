FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is behind bars and faces a slew of gun and drug charges.

Terrance Martin was arrested on Tuesday afternoon at a home on Oliver Street. SWAT Teams found an AR-15 and two other pistols inside.

The search also turned up meth, spice, fentanyl, cocaine and ecstasy as well as hundreds of dollars in cash.

Martin faces charges of dealing drugs and unlawful posssession of a firearm.