MDOC Links ID Program to Record-Low 21% Recidivism

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan corrections officials say expanded access to identification documents is helping lower the state’s recidivism rate.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has provided 30,000 inmates with critical documents, including government-issued photo identification, through its Returning Citizens Identification Program. The initiative launched in 2020 in partnership with the Michigan Department of State, according to reporting by Bridge Michigan.

Officials say having a driver’s license or state ID upon release can determine whether a parolee secures employment, housing or education. Without proper identification, replacing documents such as a Social Security card or birth certificate can take months.

Kate McCracken, chief operating officer of Safe and Just Michigan, told Bridge Michigan that securing identification before release reduces the risk of poor reentry outcomes.

Michigan reports a 21% recidivism rate, the lowest in state history. As of January, 32,348 inmates were housed in state prisons, down from 33,617 at the end of 2020.

The Department of Corrections says its Offender Success Administration also helps inmates collect records documenting completed educational programs, vocational training and other credentials before release. In a press statement cited by Bridge Michigan, Offender Success Administrator Kyle Kaminski said the department’s reentry infrastructure promotes public safety by supporting those returning to the community.

In 2024, the Michigan Legislature passed bills that would have required the department to apply for state identification on behalf of inmates nearing release. Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed the legislation on technical grounds while expressing support for the policy goals.

Challenges remain for exonerees who are released on short notice after convictions are overturned. Because their release dates are often determined days or hours in advance, they may not receive identification documents before leaving custody.

Eric Anderson, director of program and operations for the Organization of Exonerees, told Bridge Michigan the condensed release process can complicate reentry for those wrongfully convicted.

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, seven people were exonerated in Michigan last year, following 11 in 2024 and six in 2023. Without identification, exonerees can face delays obtaining state IDs and barriers to employment and housing.