Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo gains national recognition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has gained national recognition from USA Today.

A public poll was conducted, which put the best zoo exhibits in the country against each other.

According to USA Today, a panel of experts selected Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s “Red Panda Ridge” exhibit as one of the 20 options for its 2024 “Readers’ Choice” poll.

People can vote for their favorite exhibit in this poll.

“Red Panda Ridge” is the zoo’s newest exhibit, and it houses two Himalayan red pandas and one Chinese red panda.