February 8, 2024
After 80 Years Of Business In Downtown Fort Wayne, Aunt Millie’s Bakeries Is Moving Its Headquarters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Director of Marketing Melissa Koeneman, says the family-owned company is moving their headquarters to 6230 Bluffton Road by the end of April 2024.

The infamous revolving bread sign was placed at the current location in 1957.

Koeneman notes that there has been concern about what will happen to the beloved sign.

As reported by our partners in news at 21ALIVE, Aunt Millie’s has retained ownership of the sign, and Surak Real Estate has graciously agreed to let it remain on the current building for a period of time.

At some point, if they decide it no longer fits their plans, we will gladly remove it and relocate it to a place that is permitted by the city and zoning officials.”

