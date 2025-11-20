Fort Wayne City Council Appoints Jeff Paddock as Interim President Following Russ Jehl’s Resignation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne City Council has a new interim president as Councilman Jeff Paddock steps in following the resignation of former President Russ Jehl. The appointment, effective Nov. 18, will last until the council’s first meeting of 2026 on Jan. 6, when officers for the new year will be elected.

Paddock, a Democrat, was unanimously approved by the council in a vote Tuesday night. The interim role comes as a departure from the council’s usual practice of the vice president stepping into the leadership role, a move Paddock described as “generous” on the part of Jehl and his Republican colleagues.

In an interview on Wednesday morning, Paddock said Jehl resigned due to increasing demands from his professional work and family obligations. “This is a big city, lots going on. You’ve got to devote a lot of time,” Paddock said. “Councilman Yale approached me and asked if I would consider stepping in for the next few weeks. I would be flattered to do so.”

Paddock acknowledged that the appointment was unexpected. “It completely took me off guard,” he said. “I had a couple of days of advance notice, but this is a short-term assignment. I’m pleased to oblige and will work hard to conduct business and do us all proud.”

The interim role represents a brief shift in leadership from Republican to Democrat, a scenario Paddock described as “a nice gesture” fostering good relations across the council. He cited previous examples where minority-party council members have held leadership roles, noting that bipartisan cooperation is part of the city council’s tradition.

During the interview, Paddock also addressed the council’s role in the newly announced North River development. The project, led by Price Brothers as master developer, includes plans for an event center, athletic facilities, housing, and commercial development. Paddock said the council will work alongside Mayor Tom Tucker, the Redevelopment Commission, and residents to shape the project, though specific financing details are still being determined.

“This is an important piece of moving Fort Wayne forward over the next few years,” Paddock said. “There’s a lot of opportunity for public input, and the council will play a role in this process.”

Paddock emphasized that he does not plan to seek permanent election as council president but is honored to serve in the interim role. “I respect the rule of the majority and the decisions of my Republican colleagues,” he said. “This is about conducting business efficiently and making sure the city continues to move forward.”

The interim appointment comes as the council wraps up its final weeks of 2025, with Paddock overseeing meetings and legislative duties until the 2026 officer elections.

Jeff Paddock has served on the Fort Wayne City Council since 2012 and previously chaired the Finance Committee, giving him experience in leadership and budget oversight. He said his primary focus in the coming weeks will be ensuring continuity and effective governance for the city.

The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2026, where the body will vote on its 2026 leadership positions.