Former Olympic Snowboarder Charged in Murder of Federal Witness, FBI Offers $15 Million Reward

LOS ANGELES — Ryan James Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder now accused of running one of the world’s most violent drug-trafficking organizations, faces new federal charges tied to the murder of a witness in the case against him, authorities announced Wednesday.

Officials said Wedding allegedly “placed a bounty” on the witness’s life, believing that the killing could lead to the dismissal of charges against him and his international drug network. Investigators say he used a Canadian website to post images of the witness and his wife in an effort to locate them. The witness was fatally shot at a restaurant before he could testify.

The new indictment, unsealed Wednesday, charges Wedding with murder, witness tampering and intimidation, money laundering, and drug trafficking. It also names several other individuals, including a Canadian lawyer, as participants in the plot to kill the witness.

In connection with the case, the U.S. State Department has increased the reward for information leading to Wedding’s arrest or conviction from $10 million to $15 million. The wedding is currently on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

“You do not get to be a drug kingpin and evade the law,” FBI Director Kash Patel said at a news conference. “Make no mistake about it, Ryan Wedding is a modern-day iteration of Pablo Escobar; he’s a modern iteration of El Chapo Guzmán. … He will not evade justice.”

Officials say Wedding is believed to be protected by his cartel and other associates in Mexico. Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, warned the public that Wedding may alter his appearance to avoid capture, including changing hair color.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wedding’s organization imports roughly 60 metric tons of cocaine annually into Los Angeles from Mexico via semi-trucks. “He controls one of the most prolific and violent drug-trafficking organizations in this world,” she said. “He is currently the largest distributor of cocaine in Canada.”

Authorities have made significant progress over the course of the investigation. Bondi said more than 35 people have been indicted, numerous weapons have been seized, about $3.2 million in cryptocurrency has been recovered, and over $13 million in physical assets have been confiscated. The FBI said Wedding’s organization has frequently resorted to violence, including orchestrating multiple murders.

Wedding, who represented Canada in snowboarding at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, was previously charged in a September 2024 superseding indictment with attempted murder and other offenses.

The FBI is urging anyone with information about Wedding’s whereabouts to contact their local authorities or submit tips to the FBI.