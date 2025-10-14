Fort Wayne City Council To Review $9 Million Illinois Road Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne City Council is set to review a proposed $9.1 million construction project on Illinois Road during its meeting Tuesday evening.

The project aims to improve traffic flow and enhance pedestrian access along a busy stretch of the roadway. Plans include resurfacing Illinois Road from Magnavox Way to West Jefferson Boulevard, as well as widening the section between Getz Road and Avenue of Autos.

Additional improvements outlined in the ordinance include the installation of offset turn lanes at four key intersections, narrowing driving lanes to 11 feet along Illinois Road, and the construction of a 10-foot-wide trail from Getz Road to North Rockhill Park.

According to city documents, the project is estimated to cost $9,097,944. Funding would come from a mix of sources: $1 million from an Indiana Next Level Trails grant, $9,000 from City Trails, and the remainder—over $8 million—would be funded through local income tax revenues.

Although the proposal will be introduced at Tuesday’s meeting, a formal vote on the ordinance is expected at a later date.