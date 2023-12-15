Fort Wayne Community Development Director Announces Retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s Community Development director has announced her retirement. Nancy Townsend, who first became Director back in September 2020 has announced that she will retire on February 2nd after working for the city for 33 years.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said in a news release that Townsend has been an effective leader through several city initiatives.

“Nancy is going to be missed. She’s an effective leader and has been part of several unique and exciting initiatives that have positioned our community for current and future success,” said Mayor Henry. “I’ve always appreciated and admired Nancy’s work ethic, her unwavering commitment to detail and seeing projects through, and her desire to want what’s best for residents and neighborhoods.”

As director, Townsend has witnessed several downtown revitalization and community-wide projects which include the Riverfront at Promenade Park, the Bradley, the Landing and the Pontiac Street Market.