TRAA Approves 2024 Budget, Still Working At A Deficit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has approved next year’s budget. TRAA made the announcement at its board meeting Thursday, according to The Journal Gazette as the organization expects to still operate on a deficit until 2025. Joel Benz, the ambulance authority’s executive director, stated that revenue consultants projected a more than $2 million deficit this year, but the organization was about $1.1 million in the red. Benz said the same consultants projected a nearly $358,000 deficit next year. He’s hoping the organization will be profitable by 2025 as the organization has been shrouded in financial controversy for the past several years amid its profitability issues.