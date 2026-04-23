Fort Wayne District Trooper Earns Top State Police Honor

Among those honored was Trooper Jonathon Amburgey, who was named 2025 Fort Wayne District Trooper of the Year. Officials say the award is given annually to a trooper who demonstrates integrity, professionalism, and strong work ethic in the field.

According to agency officials, Amburgey was selected based on his enforcement activity, community involvement, and overall performance during 2025. Records show he returned to patrol duties after an extended absence and worked nine months during the year.

During that time, he recorded more than 1,200 traffic contacts, 53 criminal arrests including 24 felony cases, two OWI arrests, and approximately 150 calls for service.

Officials say Amburgey has served with the Indiana State Police for 14 years and primarily patrols in Whitley County.

The ceremony is held annually to recognize troopers whose work often occurs without public visibility but contributes to statewide law enforcement operations.