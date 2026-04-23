Fort Wayne District Trooper Earns Top State Police Honor

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana State Police recognized troopers from across the state during its annual awards and recognition ceremony held in Indianapolis, highlighting officers for service, professionalism, and job performance.
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana State Police recognized troopers from across the state during its annual awards and recognition ceremony held in Indianapolis, highlighting officers for service, professionalism, and job performance.
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