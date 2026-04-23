Jeremy Bush Selected as Executive Fire Chief in Allen County

Officials say four fire protection districts and one fire and EMS territory will combine to form the new Allen County Fire and EMS Protection District. The unified system is expected to serve most of unincorporated areas of the county and is scheduled to take effect January 1, 2027, according to information released by county leaders.

The consolidation effort has been under discussion for several years, with formal oversight meetings beginning in 2024 as officials evaluated long-term challenges facing fire services, including declining volunteer participation and increasing call volumes.

Leaders say the unified structure is intended to reduce duplication, standardize training and staffing, and improve service consistency across jurisdictions.

As part of the transition, officials announced Jeremy Bush has been selected as the first executive fire and EMS chief. He will oversee the consolidation process and lead the new department once it is established.

County leaders say the process has included coordination among elected officials, fire chiefs, and oversight board members, along with legal review to ensure compliance with state requirements.

Officials say the goal is to create a system focused on life safety, incident response, and long-term sustainability as demand for emergency services continues to grow.