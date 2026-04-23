Jeremy Bush Selected as Executive Fire Chief in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Allen County leaders are continuing efforts to consolidate multiple fire service agencies into a single, countywide system designed to improve emergency response and operational efficiency.
FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Allen County leaders are continuing efforts to consolidate multiple fire service agencies into a single, countywide system designed to improve emergency response and operational efficiency.
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