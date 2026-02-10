Fort Wayne Drug Trafficker Gets 15-Year Federal Sentence

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana, 39-year-old Michael O. Beers was sentenced on February 4, 2026, by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Holly A. Brady. Beers pleaded guilty to possessing 400 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Beers was sentenced to 190 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

Court documents show that in October 2024, officers found Beers unconscious behind the wheel of a running vehicle parked at a gas station. When officers checked on him, they found a loaded handgun holstered on his hip. A search of the vehicle revealed fentanyl, heroin, a digital scale, and other drug-related items.

Prosecutors say Beers was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions. The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas, with assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin C. Sheridan.