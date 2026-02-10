Fort Wayne International Airport Sets Passenger Records in 2025, Nears One Million Travelers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne International Airport set multiple passenger records in 2025, serving nearly one million travelers as demand for air travel in northeast Indiana continued to climb.

Airport officials said 494,014 outbound passengers traveled through Fort Wayne International Airport last year, a nearly 15% increase from 2024 and the highest total in the airport’s history. Overall, 983,042 passengers flew in and out of the airport in 2025, up from 856,803 the previous year, according to 21Alive.

The airport also expanded flight options and capacity throughout the year. Allegiant Air launched nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale in November. Delta Air Lines added a second daily nonstop flight to Detroit in June. United Airlines extended a fourth daily flight to Chicago O’Hare through all of 2025, with some high-traffic months seeing five daily departures. American Airlines also increased capacity on its nonstop route to Chicago O’Hare by using larger aircraft.

Katie Robinson, the airport’s marketing specialist, said the record-breaking year reflects both expanded airline service and strong community support for flying locally.

Airport leaders are now looking ahead to 2026, when the East Terminal Expansion project is expected to be completed. The $70 million project, which broke ground in 2023, includes a renovated concourse and redesigned security checkpoints. Officials hope to wrap up construction by the summer.

“Ending 2025 in record-breaking fashion is a clear signal of the momentum behind FWA and the strong support of our passengers and the northeast Indiana community,” said Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports. “As the region’s airport, we’re proud to see more travelers choosing to fly local while our team continues to raise the standard for the airport experience.”

Hinderman said the airport plans to continue building on its growth by working with airline partners to expand service and improve facilities as passenger demand increases.