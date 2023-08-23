Fort Wayne General Motors Plant To See Temporary Shutdown Due To Supply Shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from General Motors say the Fort Wayne Assembly Plant will be shut down next week as they grapple with supply issues. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, G.M. spokesperson Jeffrey Benzing confirms Fort Wayne assembly production will be paused the week of August 28 because of a “temporary part shortage.”

Benzing went on to say that they anticipate resuming production will resume on Tuesday, September 5, following Labor Day weekend. The announcement comes as 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union began their strike vote Wednesday morning.

The UAW’s contract with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis expire in about a month, at 11:59 p.m. on September 14th.