Fort Wayne man sentenced to 20 years for trafficking drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for a number of charges related to drug trafficking.

40-year-old Payne Randle will face 10 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

In Feb. 2021, the Allen County Drug Task Force was notified by a commercial carrier of a suspicious package addressed to Randle’s residence. A search warrant for the package revealed it contained almost 400 grams of methamphetamine and more than 400 grams of marijuana.

A subsequent search warrant and stop resulted in the recovery of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana, a loaded firearm, a 50-round drum-style magazine, and numerous boxes of ammunition as well as additional methamphetamine and four more firearms.

Randle has previous felony drug convictions and a felony robbery conviction, which prohibited him from possessing the firearms.

Randle was found guilty of possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possesion of a firearm.