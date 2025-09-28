Fort Wayne Hosts Dystonia Zoo Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne hosted a Dystonia Zoo Day at the Fort Wayne Zoo on Saturday.

Organizers hosted the event to bring awareness to dystonia, a disorder that causes involuntary muscle contractions that cause abnormal posture, cramps, or slow repetitive movements.

Donations were collected for research efforts by the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, too.

21 Alive News says Fort Wayne was just one of the 10 cities hosting a Dystonia Zoo Day this year, being held in September – Dystonia Awareness Month.

For more information about Dystonia or research on the rare disorder, click HERE.