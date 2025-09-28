September 28, 2025
Youth Engagement Council Talks Youth Violence

by Alyssa Foster
(Photo Supplied / City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker’s Youth Engagement Council hosted a forum on youth violence over the weekend.

The community gathered at the Foelinger Theatre for the forum Saturday evening for youth-led conversations with community advocates, leaders and professionals. 

The forum also featured panel discussions on community resources, prevention strategies and solutions. 

Mayor Tucker says she hopes the forum empowers youth to take a role in addressing the violence happening in the community.

