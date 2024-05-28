Fort Wayne man arrested on 2 counts of rape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on two counts of rape Friday.

On March 11, the Fort Wayne Police Department received a rape complaint that occurred in the 900 block of Ridgewood Drive. During the investigation, Detective Miranda Lasley learned that the suspect had been identified as 31-year-old Marcus Walker.

Walker had also been named in a previous allegation in 2023 with another victim. Detective Lasley contacted the first victim and launched another investigation. Shortly thereafter, criminal charges were issued for Walker’s arrest from both investigations.

On March 22, 2023, Walker was arrested for rape, sexual battery, and intimidation from the initial case.

Last Friday, Walker was arrested for rape and sexual battery from the case that had been reported in 2023.