Fort Wayne mom records man attempting to solicit her child

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has been charged with soliciting a minor and was served with an arrest warrant Friday.

41-year-old Jermaine Harrison is accused of communicating with a minor child.

Earlier this month, a mother reported to the Fort Wayne Police Department that her child was communicating with an adult. Some of the communication involved nude images and soliciting the minor child.

The mother used her cellphone to record the male as he attempted to communicate with her daughter via videochat which captured his facial features. Detective Sergeant Todd Battershell, a supervisor with the Crimes Against Person Section (CAPS), adopted the case as the lead investigator.

He obtained Court Orders for the cellphone carrier and learned the owner of the cellphone that was communicating with the child belonged to Jermaine Harrison. His likeness is similar to the video of the man made by the mother.

Detective Sergeant Battershell submitted his case which lead to criminal charges being filed.

An arrest warrant was served on Mr. Harrison on May 24, 2024 while he was being held on unrelated charges.