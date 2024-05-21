May 21, 2024
Fort Wayne man arrested, suspected of soliciting 15-year-old

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested Tuesday and is accused of soliciting a 15-year-old girl.

Fort Wayne police say in April, a teen girl called police to her home after being locked out by 35-year-old Jamar Barnes, who was the boyfriend of a roommate. After police arrived, the minor said Barnes had asked her to have sex.

Officers were shown text messages Barnes had sent to the minor, and when confronted, Barnes admitted knowing her age.

Barnes was recently released from the Allen County Jail on an unrelated charge. He is now charged with one count of child solicitation, which is a Level 5 Felony.

