Tip leads to another child porn arrest

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police arrested a second man on child porn charges this week in northeast Indiana, and each were tied to a public tip.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Thursday, detectives arrested a 35-year-old Mentone man for possession of obscene material involving children.

The investigation began after a tip came in to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). That led to the issuance of a search warrant being at a home along West Wood Duck Drive in Mentone.

David Ellenberger was arrested there for the possession of child pornography.

“The Indiana State Police encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website,” leaders wrote.

