Fort Wayne Man Faces Felony Charges After Alleged Child Abuse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The case began just over two weeks ago when the Fort Wayne Police Department was contacted by State officials regarding a case of possible child abuse involving a 7-year-old.

During the investigation, detectives learned that 31-year-old Jacob Steven Pfieffer was involved in causing the injuries to the victim.

He was arrested Tuesday on felony charges including Battery to a Minor under 14 years of age, Domestic Battery to a minor, and Neglect of a dependent – all level 5 felonies.