ROCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police say that a two-vehicle crash on US-31 at the Intersection of Southway 31 left a 55-year-old Peru woman dead.

The crash happened after a car driven by the victim was hit by an SUV after she stopped in the passing lane for an undetermined reason.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.