November 7, 2023
Local News

Fort Wayne Man Wants Attempted Murder Charge Dismissed

by WOWO News0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man accused of shooting a woman in the head wants his charges dismissed.

The Journal Gazette reports that 23-year-old Adrian Collins claimed that the evidence against him is insufficient at a hearing Monday.

Collins is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in a February 2022 shooting on McClellan Street, where he’s accused of shooting a woman in the back of her head and right side, as well as shooting off her left ring finger.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent said he will issue a ruling on the motion to dismiss this week.

