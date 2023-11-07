Two People Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit in Three Counties

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – It happened around 9:35 p.m. on Nov. 3rd on U.S. 31 in Miami County when a state trooper noticed a Dodge SUV driving with expired registration that also belonged to another vehicle.

After attempting to pull the vehicle over, 19-year-old Marion McGrew, led the officer on a high-speed chase which continued to Marshall, and Fulton Counties.

Deflation devices were set up, but McGrew was able to avoid them.

After reaching speeds of 115 miles-per-hour, the chase eventually ended when the Dodge crashed into a field.

There were no injuries reported. McGrew and his passenger, 19-year-old Pierre Robinson, were both arrested.

McGrew faces six charges, including reckless driving, vehicle theft, and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

Robinson faces multiple charges, including vehicle theft and possession of marijuana.