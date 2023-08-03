Fort Wayne Mayor Announces Plans For Proposed Projects Funded By Tax Funding Increase

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced a list of projects the City will invest in after receiving additional funding from the State of Indiana earlier this year. Back in May, Henry and other City leaders gathered to announce $22.59 million in supplemental local income tax funds was being given to the city, a significant increase from previous years.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that Henry has stated that they intended to use those funds for various neighborhood infrastructure improvements, from projects like park upgrades to community development initiatives. The various proposed projects are set to be discussed at City Council’s next meeting on Aug. 8.

Here is the full list of proposed projects: