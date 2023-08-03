Didier Responds To Mayor’s Plans For Proposed Tax Rebate Projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Republican Party Mayoral Challenger, and Fort Wayne 3rd District City Councilman Tom Didier issued a statement regarding Mayor Tom Henry’s supplemental funding proposal for tax rebates Fort Wayne received from the State of Indiana on Thursday.

In a release by Didier, he cites that there have been no conversations between the administration and city council to work on identifying priorities for the projects. Didier says that he is frustrated because City Council was never asked for input, but says Council always get asked to pay the bill.

Didier stated, “I support the progress we have made downtown, but these rebates were from taxes paid by everyone and the city needs to do a better job to make sure all of its residents benefit from these funds.”

Didier cited that he did not see the Mayor’s priorities of neighborhoods, neighborhood parks and improvements to the general park systems along with community development and energy and environmental concerns reflected in the proposal.