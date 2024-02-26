Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry of Fort Wayne delivered a heartfelt statement during a press briefing at his office at Citizens Square today, revealing a recent personal health development to the community.

The announcement comes amidst the backdrop of mourning for the mayor’s late wife, Cindy, who passed away a month ago. Mayor Henry expressed profound gratitude for the support and sympathy extended by the community during this trying period.

Mayor Henry disclosed that he has been diagnosed with late-stage stomach cancer. He conveyed that the cancer has already spread to his lymph nodes and other organs, indicating a challenging prognosis. Despite this, he emphasized his determination to begin chemotherapy treatments next week.

Mayor Henry said “I assure you that I have complete confidence in the team in charge of my care and in my ability to carry out my term as mayor for as long as God sees fit.” Mayor Henry assured the community of his resolve to continue leading the city forward. He reiterated his promise to keep the public informed about his health condition as it evolves.

“While facing this difficult diagnosis, my dedication to serving the people of Fort Wayne remains steadfast,” Mayor Henry affirmed. “I will continue to work tirelessly for our city’s progress, with the support of my capable team and the prayers of our community.”

Mayor Henry concluded his statement by appealing for privacy and requesting the community’s prayers as he confronts this health challenge. He expressed deep appreciation for the ongoing support, trust, and kindness extended to him and his family.