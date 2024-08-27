Fort Wayne mom pleads guilty to neglecting 10-year-old son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A Fort Wayne mother has pled guilty to neglecting her 10-year-old son.

In return for the plea deal, prosecutors will drop an attempted murder charge if the judge accepts it.

Bethany Fleming claimed she hit her son in the head with a hammer and stabbed herself when she thought someone was coming to take them both into sex slavery in October 2023.

She pled guilty-but-mentally-ill to neglect charges and would have a 12-year sentence with seven years suspended.

She will be sentenced September 30, again that’s if the judge accepts the deal.