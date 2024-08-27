August 27, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne mom pleads guilty to neglecting 10-year-old son

by Network Indiana0
"Courtroom Gavel" by Joe Gratz, public domain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A Fort Wayne mother has pled guilty to neglecting her 10-year-old son.

In return for the plea deal, prosecutors will drop an attempted murder charge if the judge accepts it.

Bethany Fleming claimed she hit her son in the head with a hammer and stabbed herself when she thought someone was coming to take them both into sex slavery in October 2023.

She pled guilty-but-mentally-ill to neglect charges and would have a 12-year sentence with seven years suspended.

She will be sentenced September 30, again that’s if the judge accepts the deal.

Related posts

Whitley County announces first positive case of the coronavirus

Caleb Hatch

Teen Already In Prison Gets Eighty Years For Rape, Robbery

Tom Franklin

City introduces free lead paint remediation program

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.