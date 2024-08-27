Local organization launches campaign to reduce infant mortality

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Healthier Moms and Babies launched the Every Birth Network for Infant and Maternal Support to improve infant and maternal health outcomes in Allen County.

The group says the infant mortality rate has improved locally over the last several years.

From 2013 to 2015, Fort Wayne’s 46805 and 46806 zip codes were in the top 20 highest infant mortality rates in Indiana, and the 46806 zip code was the third highest in the state. Now, the 46805 zip code is no longer in the top 20, and the 46806 zip code is the 11th highest infant mortality rate in the state.

“But even one death is too many, so we still have work to do” said Paige Wilkins, CEO. “Healthier Moms and Babies has partnered with many of the organization members informally for years to improve infant mortality in our community. We are excited to deepen our connections and further help create measurable, positive effects on our infant mortality rate through the formation of this network.”

The Every Birth Network collaborates to improve infant and maternal health outcomes in key areas as identified in the Allen County Infant Mortality Report, which include maternal mental health, safe sleep education and safe use of medicine. A complete list of members can be found at EveryBirth.org.