FW ranks 6th among cities with lowest credit card debt

With U.S. credit card debt totaling $1.26 trillion and projected to increase by another $120 billion this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Cities With the Highest & Lowest Credit Card Debts in 2024, to see where people are at the most risk of credit score damage or excessive interest.

WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on the latest data on consumers’ finances from TransUnion and the Federal Reserve, adjusted for inflation.

Fort Wayne ranked sixth on the list, with local households oweing less than $10,000 in debt.

To see the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/cities-with-the-highest-and-lowest-credit-card-debts/138569