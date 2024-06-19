Heat cancels Lunch on the Square downtown Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – High temperatures in the forecast led to Downtown Fort Wayne cancelling Lunch on the Square at Freimann Square tomorrow.

“Lunch on the Square will be canceled on Thursday, June 20, to ensure the safety of attendees, food truck operators, musicians, sponsors, and staff. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning in anticipation of dangerously hot conditions. Please keep safe and well-hydrated.” the organization shared.

The weekly event will return next Thursday, June 27.