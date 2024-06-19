June 19, 2024
Local News

Heat cancels Lunch on the Square downtown Thursday

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – High temperatures in the forecast led to Downtown Fort Wayne cancelling Lunch on the Square at Freimann Square tomorrow.

“Lunch on the Square will be canceled on Thursday, June 20, to ensure the safety of attendees, food truck operators, musicians, sponsors, and staff. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning in anticipation of dangerously hot conditions. Please keep safe and well-hydrated.” the organization shared.

The weekly event will return next Thursday, June 27.

Related posts

ODOT wants OK for variable speed limits based on conditions

AP News

Police Looking for Wanted Warsaw Man

Kayla Blakeslee

WOWO takes a look back at 2016

Saige Driver

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.