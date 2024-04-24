Fort Wayne Police Department Reports 22% Reduction in Fatal Overdoses in 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has announced a decrease in fatal overdoses in 2023.

According to Sgt. Jeremy Webb, Public Information Officer for the FWPD, the department’s collaborative efforts with various agencies and organizations have added to this positive outcome.

Since the inception of the FWPD Hope and Recovery Team, formed in conjunction with partners such as The Lutheran Foundation, Parkview Health Systems, and Lutheran Social Services of Indiana, among others, the focus has been on proactive intervention and support for individuals affected by substance abuse. This initiative was further boosted by a $1.3 million grant secured by The Lutheran Foundation to establish a mobile response to the opioid crisis.

“Our community has been severely affected by this crisis through the tragic deaths of too many of our citizens,” stated Sgt. Webb. “The FWPD Hope and Recovery Team has worked tirelessly to address this issue, working closely with partner organizations to connect individuals who have overdosed to crucial treatment and recovery services.”

The multi-faceted approach adopted by the FWPD, which includes outreach programs, peer support, and the distribution of Narcan, a life-saving opioid reversal drug, has yielded promising results. The 22% reduction in fatal overdoses in 2023 shows the effectiveness of these combined efforts in combating the opioid epidemic within the City of Fort Wayne.