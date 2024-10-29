October 29, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne Police Seek Public Help in Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

by Heather Starr0
Missing 12-year-old Carter E. Newsome - FWPD
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is actively searching for 12-year-old Carter E. Newsome, who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Carter, a Black male, was last seen after exiting his school bus at 4:00 p.m. and was reportedly on Holton Avenue between Rudisill Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue around 7:00 p.m. that evening. Carter stands 5’7″ tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, black Crocs, and carrying a backpack.

The police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 260-427-1222 or dial 911 as concerns grow due to Carter’s young age and the hours that have passed since his disappearance.

