Fort Wayne Men Charged for Involvement in January 6 Capitol Riot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two Fort Wayne men have been charged for their actions during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

40-year-old Blake Patterson and attorney 39-year-old Ryan Holden were arrested last month and face four federal charges, including entering restricted areas and disorderly conduct, after allegedly spending over 35 minutes inside the Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riots.

Evidence included in the case against the men include pictures of them together both inside and outside the Capitol, according to the Journal Gazette. The photos came from officer’s body cameras and surveillance cameras. The footage captures the pair pushing through police lines and resisting officers’ attempts to remove them.

More than 1,200 individuals have been arrested for their involvement in the insurrection, which resulted in around 140 officers being assaulted.