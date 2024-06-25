Fort Wayne ranks 5th for pickiest eaters in U.S.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – If you live in Fort Wayne, there’s a good chance you know a picky eater (or two).

According to a new report conducted by Home Run Inn, Fort Wayne ranks fifth for cities with the pickiest eaters in America.

To determine the ranking, the study analyzed Google search trends related to picky eating, picky eating meal ideas, and picky eating habits.

Fort Wayne conducts an average of 1,111 searches per 100,000 residents related to picky eating every month, which is more than any other city in the study.

But picky eaters in Fort Wayne aren’t alone. According to Home Run Inn’s nationwide survey, 50% of Americans consider themselves to be picky eaters.

Here are additional highlights:

Among picky eaters, one-third are embarrassed about their picky eating habits

54% often hide their picky eating habits while dining with others

45% have never attempted to overcome their picky eating habits

Picky Preferences: (57%) dislike vegetables, followed by seafood (56%), meat (39%), spices and seasonings (34%), and pork (33%)

65% say their picky eating habits started in childhood

Among all respondents, one in five say they would not date a picky eater

Top five cities with the pickiest eaters: St. Louis, Missouri (No. 1), Jersey City, New Jersey (No. 2), Cincinnati, Ohio (No. 3), Winston-Salem, North Carolina (No. 4), Fort Wayne, Indiana (No. 5).

The study analyzed cities across the country with a population of at least 250,000. Among the top five cities with the pickiest eaters, three are located in the Midwest. Elsewhere, New York City is home to the fewest picky eaters, according to the analysis.

You can find the full study here.