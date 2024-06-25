$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Marion for Monday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Monday night’s drawing.

A $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Circle K located at 209 W. 38th St. in Marion.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, June 24, are: 5-6-36-53-69 with the Powerball of 8. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The Hoosier Lottery says the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, June 26, is an estimated $95 million.