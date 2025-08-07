Fort Wayne Ranks 7th in the U.S. for Rental Value

CHICAGO (WOWO) – Fort Wayne renters are getting serious square footage for their money in 2025 — and it’s making national headlines.

According to a new report from RentCafe.com, $1,500 a month in the Summit City stretches to a spacious 1,159 square feet, well above the national average of 715. That’s enough for a comfortable two- or even three-bedroom apartment in many areas of town.

The report ranks 200 of the largest U.S. cities based on how much apartment space renters can get for $1,500. Fort Wayne outpaces nearby cities like Indianapolis (1,056 sq. ft), Louisville (1,071 sq. ft), and Cincinnati (937 sq. ft), and blows past high-demand metros like Nashville, where the same budget only gets you 727 square feet.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the list is Manhattan, where $1,500 will barely cover 216 square feet—the smallest average space in the country. Wichita, Kansas, tops the list, offering a whopping 1,329 square feet.