Fatal Crash Snarls Thursday Morning Commute on I-69 South

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Just after 7 a.m. this morning, a deadly crash involving three vehicles shut down part of southbound I-69 in Fort Wayne on Thursday.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the crash happened near the 304.8 mile marker and involved a tanker truck, a silver Ford Expedition, and a red Ford F-150. Officers say the tanker truck rear-ended the Expedition, which then collided with the F-150.

The Expedition was carrying seven people. One adult female was pronounced dead at the scene by medics from Three Rivers Ambulance Authority. The six others were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The drivers of the tanker and the pickup truck were not hurt.

Police say traffic was already congested in the area due to a wide load further down the highway, and construction lane restrictions may have added to the backup. The highway is currently closed past exit 305 due to the accident.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) and Aerial Support Unit are investigating, along with the Indiana State Police Motor Carrier Unit and the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The identity of the deceased will be released after the family is notified