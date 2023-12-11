Fort Wayne recovery center to open this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s first Recovery Drop-In center will open this week.

That’s according to our partners in news at 21Alive.

project.ME seeks to strengthen support systems through outreach, coaching & advocacy-aiding in the connection to recovery & harm reduction support services and tools while decreasing barriers for sustained life & recovery.

After providing services since 2019, the launch of this new center marks an expansion of their outreach efforts.

The grand opening is set for Friday at 1 p.m.