December 11, 2023
Local News

Fort Wayne recovery center to open this week

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s first Recovery Drop-In center will open this week.

That’s according to our partners in news at 21Alive.

project.ME seeks to strengthen support systems through outreach, coaching & advocacy-aiding in the connection to recovery & harm reduction support services and tools while decreasing barriers for sustained life & recovery.

After providing services since 2019, the launch of this new center marks an expansion of their outreach efforts.

The grand opening is set for Friday at 1 p.m.

Related posts

3 Arrested in Warsaw Vehicle Stop

WOWO News

Fort Wayne Residents Indicted For Part In Attempted Bank Robbery

WOWO News

Mentoring Program Paying off at 3 Fort Wayne High Schools

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.