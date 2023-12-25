Christmas Eve altercation ends in gunfire, leaving two injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A reported exchange of gunfire left two adult males injured and a neighborhood shaken early Christmas Eve.

At approximately 3:12 AM, officers rushed to the area of Tillman and Hanna in response to multiple calls reporting shots fired.

Eyewitnesses claimed that an argument among several men escalated into a burst of gunfire. Residents reported seeing a large group in the park and several cars hastily dispersing after the shots rang out.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered a crashed vehicle near the intersection of Hanna & Tillman, with two adult male victims inside, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Quick action by TRAA medics ensured the injured were swiftly transported to a local hospital.

The passenger, was said to be in stable condition and is expected to recover. However, the driver suffered life-threatening injuries. The identities of the victims remain undisclosed as the investigation unfolds.

As authorities work to piece together the events leading to the altercation. Hanna Street was closed between Tillman Road and Tillman Park until conclusion of the investigation. The City of Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are collaborating on the ongoing investigation.

The motive behind the dispute and the identities of those involved are yet to be determined. Law enforcement urges anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.