Fort Wayne Teen Charged with Murder, Waived to Adult Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 14-year-old Fort Wayne boy faces serious charges after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old, Christopher Easton. Gregory Watkins, the accused, was moved to adult court on Monday.

Easton tragically lost his life on January 13th on Vance Avenue. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Watkins is charged with murder and faces up to 85 years in prison if convicted, with an additional penalty for allegedly using a firearm in the crime.

Watkins was arrested during a high-risk traffic stop in Lebanon, Tennessee, in late January. Easton’s death marks the second homicide among five teens killed in Allen County this year.