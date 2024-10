FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new article in an international newspaper is calling into question Parkview Hospital’s high prices.

The investigative piece in The Guardian, led by George Joseph, explores why a city known for its affordability pays so much for healthcare.

Joseph says it’s a lack of competition.

Check out the full article here: ‘Unlimited dollars’: how an Indiana hospital chain took over a region and jacked up prices