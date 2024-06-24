Fort Wayne to Launch New Park Mobile Pay App for On-Street Parking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) -Citizens of Fort Wayne will soon have a more convenient way to pay for on-street parking. The city is set to implement the Park Mobile Pay App within the next 60 to 90 days.

“We’re very excited about it,” said City Clerk Lana Keesling. “We’re coming into the times with cities such as Indy and Louisville, Cincinnati and Columbus and other very large cities. We will be implementing the Park Mobile App here probably within the next 60 to 90 days.”

This new app will complement the city’s 2018 introduction of parking meters that accept credit cards. Soon, residents will be able to pay for parking using coins, credit cards, or their phones.

Keesling explained the app’s functionality for extending parking time remotely: “You can go on to the app and you can pay for additional time. Now remember though, you stay at a two-hour parking meter. If you are at a two-hour parking meter and you pay for two hours at that parking meter, the maximum parking time is two hours so you won’t be able to add any time. But if you park at that two-hour meter and you pay for an hour, and you go up to the 19th Floor and find that your hour meeting is going over, you can add an additional hour to parking to that meter so you don’t have to actually go down to the street and repay it.”

The app will work similarly for one-hour meters, allowing users to add time up to the maximum limit for that meter. “It actually adds more accessibility to parking,” Keesling noted.

Since 2016, Fort Wayne has significantly increased the number of accessible parking meters from 6-8 to over 25. The new app will enhance accessibility further by allowing users to manage parking through their phones, making it easier for those who may have difficulty reading the meters.