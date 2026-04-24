FTC: Courts Never Request Sensitive Information by Phone

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WOWO) Wood County officials are warning residents about a jury duty scam involving fraudulent phone calls that claim individuals have missed court service and must pay fines immediately.

The Wood County Court of Common Pleas says scammers are impersonating court officials and using threats of fines or arrest to pressure victims into providing payment or personal information, according to a court news release.

Officials say legitimate court offices do not contact individuals by phone to demand payment or request sensitive information such as Social Security numbers or birthdates.

The warning comes amid similar scams reported across the country, where callers pose as court or law enforcement officials and attempt to collect money through gift cards, wire transfers, or credit card payments.

Federal consumer protection guidance notes that official court systems do not request personal or financial details by phone, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Residents who receive suspicious calls are urged to contact the Wood County court directly to verify any claims before taking action.