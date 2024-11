FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – Fort Wayne is upgrading its parks.

City leaders approved $1.17 million in funding on Tuesday with a 7-0 vote to replace outdated equipment at Indian Village Park, McCormick Park, Lakeside Park, Jehl Park, Waynedale Park, and Franke Park.

Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel said the upgrades continue efforts started in 2023.

Some parks were bundled into single proposals to streamline costs.

Two council members missed the vote.