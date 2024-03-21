Fort Wayne Woman Wanted in Infant Daughter’s Death Now Held in Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – After nine months on the run, 24-year-old Antoniya Belcher is now detained in Clark County Jail, awaiting extradition to Allen County.

Belcher faces charges of child neglect following the death of her 2-week-old daughter in March 2022. Her partner, Devin Alexander, already faces charges and is set for trial in August.

The baby’s death was ruled accidental asphyxia due to overlay. Despite warnings from the pediatrician about marijuana exposure and safe sleep practices, the parents failed to provide a safe sleeping environment. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, multiple sleeping items were found near the air mattress where the incident occurred.

Belcher’s return to Allen County is pending, with potential prison time of up to 16 years if convicted.